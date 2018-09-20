6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Sept. 21-23

Oktoberfest takes over South Street, there's "terror" at Eastern State Penitentiary and Carson Wentz's return makes Colts-Eagles a hot ticket this weekend.

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

CENTER CITY RESTAURANT WEEK
Center City restaurant week kicks off Sunday. Several restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35. Some of those eateries will also offer a three-course lunch for $20. Restaurant week runs through October 5th. Meals and deals

TERROR BEHIND THE WALLS AT ESP
Get into the Halloween spirit at Eastern State Penitentiary. The annual haunted attraction "Terror Behind the Walls" opens to the public on Friday. Buy discounted tickets

SOUTH STREET OKTOBERFEST
South Street celebrates Oktoberfest Saturday. A massive tent will be setup outside Brauhaus Schmitz on the 700 block of South Street, rain or shine. Guests can purchase beers and food on a pay-as-you-go basis. Or they can upgrade to an exclusive VIP package, including a Bavarian buffet and a glass stein. The 10th annual South Street Oktoberfest runs from noon-8 p.m. on Saturday. Performers and VIP passes

WENTZ RETURNS AS EAGLES HOST COLTS AT LINC
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz return to plays his first game since knee surgery. The Birds take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Linc. Buy Eagles tickets


UNION HOST WEST BEST K.C. AT TALEN
The Union, coming off a victory over the Seattle Sounders, host Sporting Kansas City Sunday. The match gets underway at 1 p.m. Buy Union tickets
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
