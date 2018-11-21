PHILADELPHIA THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia means it's time for the Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dozens of marching bands, balloons and floats will make their way up the Ben Franklin Parkway. It ends with a number of performances in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The route is free and open to the public, but if you can't make it, you can watch it all on 6abc. Join Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and more members of the Action News team starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Parade info
A LONGWOOD CHRISTMAS
A Longwood Christmas opens at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. This holiday season, the gardens celebrate the Christmas tree with festive firs suspended from above, towering tannenbaums created from books to birdhouses to stained glass, and more. A Longwood Christmas is open through Jan. 6. Events at Longwood Gardens
SANTA RIDES SEPTA
Santa Claus is comin' to town and he will be riding SEPTA. Riders on eight designated "Santa Express" trains will arrive at Dilworth Park at City Hall on Friday morning, just in time to meet Santa at Rothman Ice Rink. Santa express
BLACK FRIDAY MEANS FREE ENTRY TO THE BRANDYWINE
Instead of shopping on Black Friday, you're invited to check out the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington. The zoo is waiving admission Friday, as part of an initiative to get people outside and enjoying Delaware's state parks. Free admission info
FLYERS HOST RANGERS AT WELLS FARGO
The Flyers play the New York Rangers for their annual Black Friday game. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets
SIXERS BATTLE CAVS AT WELLS FARGO
The Wells Fargo Center will then cover the ice with hardwood as the Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at 7:30. Sixers tickets
EAGLES HOST RIVAL GIANTS CLINGING TO PLAYOFF LIVES
The Eagles will attempt to stay in the NFC East race when they take on divisional rival New York Giants. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles tickets
SANTA PARADE IN MEDIA
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in Media, Delaware County Sunday. People will be lining State Street for the 5th Annual Santa Parade, featuring the Mummers, festive floats, musical acts, live reindeer and more. The parade begins promptly at 5 p.m. Parade info
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.