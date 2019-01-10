6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around Philly this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The Philly Home Show is at the Convention Center, foodies get a taste of Restaurant Week in Center City and more weekend fun.

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
It's the middle of winter, but daring swimmers will be running into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The annual Polar Bear Plunge benefits Special Olympics New Jersey. It takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center. Register and donate

PHILLY HOME SHOW
The Philly Home Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. Homeowners can get home improvement ideas, inspiration and hear from local experts and design show celebrities. The shows runs Friday through Sunday, this weekend and next weekend. $3 off online tickets
EMBED More News Videos

A roundup of cultural options-whether you like music, art or Broadway musicals.

CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is playing at the Academy of Music. The Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit follows the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter. Performances run through January 20th. Restaurants and menus

SIXERS HOST HAWKS AT WELLS FARGO
The Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets

INDOOR MINI GOLF
Linvilla Orchards in Media, Delaware County, opens its Indoor Mini Golf. This exhibit, created by the Academy of Natural Sciences, pairs important environmental issues with the fun of miniature golf. Indoor Mini Golf is open Saturday through March 31. Family visit info

CENTER CITY RESTAURANT WEEK
Foodies get ready! The Center City District Restaurant Week begins Sunday. Select restaurants will be serving three-course dinners for only $35 per person. Some of them will also offer a three-course lunch for $20. Restaurant Week runs through January 20th. Restaurants and menus
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend ActionfamilyrestaurantPhiladelphia 76ersCenter City PhiladelphiaSouth PhiladelphiaWildwoodMedia Borough
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Longwood Christmas, Yuletide at Winterthur and more
Weekend Action: Things to do for New Years Eve weekend in Philadelphia
Weekend Action: Things to do for Christmas Weekend in Philadelphia
Weekend Action: The Nutcracker, Army-Navy game and other things to do
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family goes viral for 'Push It' acapella in the delivery room
Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
Student helps N.J. teacher connect with family she never knew
Family thankful on Christmas for life-saving EMT
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
2 N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in Oregon boat accident
Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Show More
Pres. Trump threatens to declare national emergency
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
Man pumps gas right before station canopy collapse
More News