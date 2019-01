POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.It's the middle of winter, but daring swimmers will be running into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The annualbenefits Special Olympics New Jersey. It takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center. Register and donate returns to thein Center City. Homeowners can get home improvement ideas, inspiration and hear from local experts and design show celebrities. The shows runs Friday through Sunday, this weekend and next weekend. $3 off online tickets is playing at the. The Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit follows the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter. Performances run through January 20th. Restaurants and menus The Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets in Media, Delaware County, opens its Indoor Mini Golf. This exhibit, created by the Academy of Natural Sciences, pairs important environmental issues with the fun of miniature golf. Indoor Mini Golf is open Saturday through March 31. Family visit info Foodies get ready! Thebegins Sunday. Select restaurants will be serving three-course dinners for only $35 per person. Some of them will also offer a three-course lunch for $20. Restaurant Week runs through January 20th. Restaurants and menus ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.