POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
It's the middle of winter, but daring swimmers will be running into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The annual Polar Bear Plunge benefits Special Olympics New Jersey. It takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center. Register and donate
PHILLY HOME SHOW
The Philly Home Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. Homeowners can get home improvement ideas, inspiration and hear from local experts and design show celebrities. The shows runs Friday through Sunday, this weekend and next weekend. $3 off online tickets
CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is playing at the Academy of Music. The Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit follows the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter. Performances run through January 20th. Restaurants and menus
SIXERS HOST HAWKS AT WELLS FARGO
The Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets
INDOOR MINI GOLF
Linvilla Orchards in Media, Delaware County, opens its Indoor Mini Golf. This exhibit, created by the Academy of Natural Sciences, pairs important environmental issues with the fun of miniature golf. Indoor Mini Golf is open Saturday through March 31. Family visit info
CENTER CITY RESTAURANT WEEK
Foodies get ready! The Center City District Restaurant Week begins Sunday. Select restaurants will be serving three-course dinners for only $35 per person. Some of them will also offer a three-course lunch for $20. Restaurant Week runs through January 20th. Restaurants and menus
