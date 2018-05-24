6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, May 25-27

Sail Philadelphia brings the Tall Ship Fest to town and Hoagiefest takes over Penn's Landing this weekend. (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

TALL SHIPS FESTIVAL
A fleet of majestic ships is sailing into Philadelphia for a five-day celebration. The 2018 Sail Philadelphia festival offers waterfront fun, ship tours, and sailing excursions along the Delaware River through Memorial Day. Tickets range from $7 to $150 and include admission to the Independence Seaport Museum. Sailphiladelphia.org

US AIR FORCE BAND FULL SPECTRUM & FIREWORKS
As part of Sail Philadelphia, you can catch a fireworks show and free concert from the U.S. Airforce Band. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and features a six-piece high energy "pop & hip-hop" band. Fireworks will follow at approximately 9 p.m. Directions & parking

DEVON HORSE SHOW
The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair gets underway in Devon. The event features hunters, jumpers, Saddlebreds, four-in-hand coaching, exhibitions, and an old-fashioned fair. The Devon Horse Show runs through June 3rd. Devonhorseshow.net

PARKS ON TAP COMES TO FDR
Philadelphia's traveling beer garden comes to FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Parks on Tap features food and drinks in an open-air environment. It will be open through Memorial Day. Hours, locations

PHILLIES HOST BLUE JAYS FOR DOG NIGHT
The Phillies host the Blue Jays for a weekend series. You may see a lot of dogs at the ballpark Friday night - the Bark at the Park event is sold out. Buy Phillies tickets

HOAGIEFEST
Philadelphia's own Daryl Hall & John Oats are headlining HoagieNation Festival at the Festival Pier at Penn's Landing. The event on Saturday also features a hoagie tasting pavilion and other food experiences. Buy tickets, VIP packages

REVOLUTION MUSEUM IS FREE FOR VETS, MILITARY
This Memorial Day Weekend, the Museum of the American Revolution will be paying tribute to the brave service members who lost their lives. Veterans and active/retired military members will also receive free admission Saturday through Monday. Memorial Day events

WILDWOODS KITE FESTIVAL
The Wildwoods International Kite Festival marks the unofficial start of summer at the Jersey Shore. Visitors will see large inflatable kites, sports kite demo's, team flying and family games on Saturday and Sunday. Events calendar
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
