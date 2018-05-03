Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL
The Chinese Lantern Festival is back at Franklin Square. The festival which features elaborate lanterns and installations runs through June 30th. Enter to win tickets
CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVITIES
Saturday is Cinco de Mayo. Delaware will get a head start on the celebrations. Ernest & Scott Taproom will host a block party in downtown Wilmington on Friday from 4-10 p.m. In Philadelphia on Saturday, more than 30 bars will be participating in a Cinco de Mayo bar crawl. Cinco de Mayo Street Fest! | Cinco de Mayo Street Bar Crawl tix
HEADHOUSE SPRING FESTIVAL
The South Street Headhouse District will hold its Spring Festival Saturday. South Street will be closed from Front Street to 8th Street for concerts, eating contests and nearly 200 vendors. The Spring Festival runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Music schedule and taco challenge
PHOENIXVILLE FOOD FEST
Food trucks will be offering up a variety of eats at the Phoenixville Food Festival. The event runs along Bridge Street in Downtown Phoenixville from 12-6 p.m. Truck info and map
SIXERS HOST CELTICS FOR GAME 3
The Sixers-Celtics rivalry returns to Philadelphia in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Game 3 is Saturday at 5 p.m. and Game 4 is Monday at 6 p.m, both at the Wells Fargo Center. Buy playoff tickets
MONSTER JAM RETURNS TO PHILLY
For the first time in six years, Monster Jam trucks will be roaring through Philadelphia. The show is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Monster Jam tickets
BROAD STREET RUN
Runners are preparing for the country's most popular race. Sunday morning is the Broad Street Run when 40,000 runners race along Broad Street from Philadelphia's Olney section to the Navy Yard. Event info and race apparel
