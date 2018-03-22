6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Weekend Action: Things to do locally - March 23-25

EMBED </>More Videos

Easter egg hunts dot the region this weekend, (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

NOTE: Check websites below for postponement and time changes due to weather.

SHADY BROOK FARM'S EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Hop your way into spring at Shady Brook Farm's Easter Eggstravaganza in Yardley, Bucks County. Families can take a wagon ride, children can find candy-filled eggs and meet the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. The event runs Saturday and Sunday, and next Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Event times and details

EGG HUNTS AROUND THE REGION
Several communities are holding egg hunts on Saturday.
  • Newark, Delaware's annual egg hunt will be held at White Clay Creek State Park's Carpenter Recreation Area at 10 a.m. Newark egg hunt
  • In Cumberland County, Millville Recreation Department will have their event at Union Lake Park at 11 a.m. Millville Egg hunt
  • At the Jersey Shore, there will be an Easter egg hunt at Stone Harbor Fire House at 1 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, March 25). Stone Harbor egg hunt
  • Ocean City's Great Egg Hunt will be held on the beach between 11th and 14th Street at 2:30 p.m. Ocean City egg hunt

SIXERS HOST WOLVES AT WELLS FARGO
The Sixers will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot. Buy Sixers tickets

CONSTITUITION MUSEUM DEBUTS 'HAMILTON' EXHIBIT
The National Constitution Center's new exhibit opens Friday. "Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation" highlights the competing ideas of Alexander Hamilton and his rivals. The center is holding a sale through the end of March - tickets bought online are only $10 for adults, $7.50 for children. But tickets

FREE SHREDDING EVENT
If you're looking to geta jumpstart on spring cleaning, take advantage of one of H&R Block's free shredding events. They'll be held at various locations in our area on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. National shred day

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend ActionPhiladelphia 76erseasterCenter City PhiladelphiaYardley BoroughNewarkMillvilleStone HarborOcean CitySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region for Father's Day
Weekend Action: Philly Pride Parade, Bridge Bike-a-Thon and more
Weekend Action: Roots Picnic, Philly Irish Festival and more
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 25-27
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 18-20
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News