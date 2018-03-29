It's Easter weekend and egg hunts are all around. Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
HOP TO THE TOP EASTER EGG HUNT
One Liberty Observation Deck is taking the egg hunts to new level! Children and their families will get to search for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny from 57 floors up. There will be two sessions on Saturday, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets for children are $5. Observation Deck hunt
WILDWOOD'S EGG HUNT
Children at the Jersey shore can look for prize-filled eggs right on the beach. The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Easter egg hunt will be held at noon Saturday on the beach at Lincoln Avenue. Jaycees Easter Egg
MORE EGG HUNTS
In South Jersey, an egg hunt will be held at Burlington Township High School's football field at 10 a.m. Saturday. At the same time there will be an egg hunt at the stadium at Cherry Hill High School West and New Street Park in Glassboro. Kingsway egg hunt
In Bucks County, North and Southampton Reformed Church in Churchville will hold its Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday. Along the Main Line, Liberti Church will hold the Great Easter Egg Hunt at Rosemont College at 10:30 a.m Sunday. Reformed Church | Liberti Church
PASSOVER AT LONDON GRILL
London Grill in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood is celebrating Passover with a special menu. Guests can enjoy Passover classics as part of a $45 special, Friday through April 7th. Passover menu
FLYERS HOST BOSTON AT WELLS FARGO
The Flyers will skate on home ice Sunday at 12:30 p.m. when they take on the playoff-bound Boston Bruins. This game marks the start of the final week of the season for the Flyers, and one that will ultimately determine their playoff fate. Flyers tickets
'SCHOOL OF ROCK MUSICAL'
'School of Rock' is rocking the Academy of Music. The musical chronicles a wannabe rock star who turns to substitute teaching to earn money. He then turns a class of straight-A students into a rock band. 'School of Rock' runs through Sunday. Show tickets
