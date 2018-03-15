6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

What to do locally on St. Patrick's Day weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

St. Patrick's Day celebrations and a packed sports calendar highlight things to do in and around Philadelphia. (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top activities for all ages.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS

It's all about the luck of the Irish this Saturday. St. Patrick's Day celebrations will be taking place across our area. North Wildwood's parade steps off at noon at 10th & Atlantic Avenue. Sea Isle City's parade celebration begins at 3:30 p.m. at 83rd & Landis Avenue. North Wildwood Parade | Sea Isle Parade

FAMILY FUN AT PLEASE TOUCH MUSEUM
If you're looking for a family-friendly celebration, the Please Touch Museum has a day full of festivities planned. Guests are invited to explore Ireland with step-dancing, folklore and why green is the color to wear on Saint Patrick's Day. St. Patrick's Day Family Fest

HAYRIDES TO BUNNYLAND
Hop over to Linvilla Orchards in Media, Delaware County, for Hayrides to Bunnyland. The hayride takes children and their parents on a journey to the Easter Bunny's house. The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and March 24-31. Tickets are $9 per person. Ticket and event info
FLYERS, SIXERS MAKE PLAYOFF PUSHES
With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Flyers and Sixers are looking to take advantage of home-ice and home-court. The Sixers play the Brooklyn Nets Friday at 7 p.m. The Flyers take on the Washington Capitals Sunday at 5 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets | Flyers tickets

UNION IN ACTION ON 6ABC
After winning their home opener, the Union hope to keep the momentum going when they host the Columbus Crew Saturday at 2 p.m. If you can't make it to the Talen Energy Stadium, you can watch the match right on 6abc. Buy Union tickets
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend Actionthings to do in philadelphiafamilySt. Patrick's DaySouth PhiladelphiaCenter City PhiladelphiaMedia BoroughNorth WildwoodSea Isle City
