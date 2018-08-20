FYI PHILLY

What to do in Atlantic City

There's plenty to see and do in AC. Here's a list of new ideas.

Philly Mag's Things You Must Do in Atlantic City
Atlantic City is experiencing an amazing rebirth. Philadelphia Magazine's Senior Reporter Victor Fiorillo shares his guide for new things in Atlantic City you really should know about.
Guide to A.C.

The Biergarten Atlantic City
2701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
609-207-7322

Starcade | Facebook
801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

609-772-0442

The Wheel at Steel Pier | Facebook
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Chelsea Beach Bar | Facebook
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
212-542-0999

