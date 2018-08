What to do in Atlantic City

Philly Mag's Things You Must Do in Atlantic City

Atlantic City is experiencing an amazing rebirth. Philadelphia Magazine's Senior Reporter Victor Fiorillo shares his guide for new things in Atlantic City you really should know about.2701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.609-207-7322801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-772-04421000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401Atlantic City, N.J. 08401212-542-0999----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.