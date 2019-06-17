What's the Deal: Philadelphia's must-do summer guide for families

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's never been a better time to be a kid in Philadelphia than right now. Laura Swartz from Philadelphia Family Magazine helped us compile a must-do summer guide for both the little ones and their parents.
The first place on the hot list is Piazza Pod park, Northern Liberties' newest gathering spot. It's a playground for both kids and adults.
"You can eat, you can shop. There's a play spot within steps of a wine bar," said Swartz.
Piazza Pod Park is also offering some deals for 6abc viewers!
At French Toast Bites by Lokal Artical Foods, just mention 6abc and enjoy 20% off your order through July 31. At Mama Maria's Italian Ice, mention 6abc for $1 off any size water ice through July 31 and at Tildie's Toy Box, score a free complimentary gift if you mention 6abc through July 15.
Parks on Tap is a roving beer garden.
"You get to see the city and kids can run around. It's very dog friendly and kid friendly," said Swartz.
The Oval opens in July.
"It's got movies and a place to play and a beer garden," said Swartz.
Along the Delaware River is Spruce Street Harbor Park.
"In addition, Cherry Street Pier opened this past fall and that's another place where it's for all ages. You can watch the artists at work," said Swartz.
Craft Hall on North Delaware Avenue features an indoor playground for kids just steps from the bar, including a pirate ship playground for the kids.
"It's like a wonderland," said Swartz.
As the editor of Philadelphia Family Magazine, Laura Swartz says they also focus on what's new at old favorites like the Philadelphia Zoo.
"This year they opened a ropes course at the zoo. They have ziplining and the keys are back so you might remember thosezoo keys," she said.
And there's always a focus on free activities throughout the city.
"So we have roundups of all of the outdoor movies that are happening and all the outdoor concerts that are happening," said Swartz.
And at Sister Cities Park on the Ben Franklin Parkway, there's a summer of free fun.
Finally, if you haven't been to the Chinese Lantern Festival, Philadelphia Family is offering a discount for Tuesday night, June 18th. Just use the code FAMILY FOCUS.
There's also discounts at the Chinese Lantern Festival for $2 off Philly Mini Golf with the code PANDA and $1 off the Parx Liberty Carousel with the code DRAGON.
