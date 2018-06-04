CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Stress-free party planning

What's the Deal: Stress free party planning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In this age of Pinterest perfect everything and Instagram-worthy pictures, it can be easy to get sucked in when it comes to kids birthday parties.

Everything from t themes to the post perfect details can be overwhelming. Just ask a mom who says she over planned her son's 1st birthday party and her family paid the price.

Allie Casazza is a mother of 4 and wrote a blog for Good Morning America explaining how she spent months planning and days cutting out handmade banners and baking themed treats.

She says she micromanaged her husband as he built a cardboard city background and flipped out when it wasn't quite right, adding that there was an unspoken pressure and that party planning said something about her measure as a mom.

The kids don't know the difference - especially the one year olds, so why are there such the high standards?

Casazza says you don't need a super-perfect, highly-themed, expensive party for your kiddos to have the best birthday ever.

She rounded up some tips to throwing a perfect, stress free party that can be themed or not - whatever doesn't kill you!

First, simplify. What can you let go of? If it's stressful to host at home - have it out.

And don't feel like you have to make everything - order platters, get pizza and sandwiches.

Get paper plates, don't give yourself work unless you truly enjoy baking, crafting or cooking.

But cleaning? Keep it easy. She says to remember that kids are simple.

