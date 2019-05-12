mothers day

Mother's Day: Where to get last-minute flowers in L.A. and how to pick the perfect bouquet

EMBED <>More Videos

The California Flower Mall was pulling an all-nighter Sunday for those still looking to pick up some fresh flowers for Mother's Day.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The California Flower Mall was pulling an all-nighter Sunday for those still looking to pick up some fresh flowers for Mother's Day.

Vendors at the wholesale market in downtown Los Angeles had tons of arrangements available up to 70 percent off retail.

The market is free and open until 7 p.m.

So, what kinds of flowers are in bloom for Mother's Day, as well as other special springtime celebrations?

Roses, tulips and lilies are very popular for all spring holidays while peonies, sweet peas and lilacs are favored for weddings. Ranunculus, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies and magnolias also stand out, according to AccuWeather.

As far as Mother's Day is concerned, Peruvian lilies, irises and orchids are popular.

If you're looking for everyday flowers, cornflowers, delphiniums, freesias, lisianthus, kangaroo paws, paperwhites, snapdragons, stocks and sunflowers also bloom in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdowntown lanaturegardeningmother's dayspringweddingaccuweathermothers day
MOTHERS DAY
Mother's Day 2019: Freebies and deals
Moms celebrate postpartum bodies with powerful photo, message of love
Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the 1st time
Freebie Friday: Mother's Day deals, ice cream, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shoots man trying to evade arrest
Atlantic City Rail Line up and running
AccuWeather: Rain And Drizzle
Woman found shot to death, sitting in car
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Show More
Man found dead in Langhorne identified; police search for his vehicle
Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party
Airline pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015
Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philly ambush
Mother of 2 killed in Olney house fire
More TOP STORIES News