Family & Parenting

Woman with motor neuron disease touched by boyfriend's surprise proposal

Scotland (WPVI) -- Lucy Lintott thought she was posing for a picture with her boyfriend, Tommy Smith, at a charity event in Sterling, Scotland.

To Lintott's surprise, Smith got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Lintott, 24, was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in 2013, and has been dedicated to fundraising and campaigning to find a cure for the illness, according to Storyful.

Lintott said she's known Smith since school, but they started dating six months ago after reuniting at a charity event for MND Scotland.

Lintott's friend Lucy Cortis captured the video of the touching moment when Smith proposed.

On Twitter, Lintott shared the video and wrote, "When you know, you know!"

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghealthalsmarriageu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado likely touched down twice in Gloucester County, NJ
2 teens killed by lightning were found below splintered tree
Man dies after fight with roommate in South Philly
Police: Del. man found holding loaded gun outside N.J. elementary school
Suspect steals bag, knocks man to the ground
'Color Me Back:' Philly homeless create life-changing art
Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Gusty Winds Today
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
N.J. mother arrested in death of 18-month-old son
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, shot to death in front of father while trying to sell Xbox
More TOP STORIES News