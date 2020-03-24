Coronavirus

Greater Philadelphia YMCAs offering child care for essential workers

By
While so many businesses have implemented work-from-home policies during the COVID-19 crisis, there are some workers who simply don't have that option.

Sabrina Keeton is one of those workers.

Keeton specializes in interventional radiology at Philadelphia VA Medical Center and her husband works in IT at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Since we both work at a hospital and my whole entire family works at a hospital, they can't watch them for us," she says of her five-year-old and seven-year-old daughters.

It was a relief when Keeton found out about the YMCA's newest program, aimed at helping hospital employees and essential workers get through the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've gotten waivers from both the state government and the mayor's office to provide childcare relief for hospital and social service workers," said Shaun Elliott, President and CEO of the Greater Philadephia YMCA.

The YMCA is offering (or preparing to offer) childcare services for essential workers at the following locations Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • CHRISTIAN STREET YMCA, 1724 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

  • COLUMBIA NORTH YMCA, 1400 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19121

  • WEST PHILADELPHIA YMCA, 5120 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139


  • ROCKY RUN YMCA, 1299 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063

  • HAVERFORD YMCA, 891 N Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083

  • WILLOW GROVE YMCA, 3300 Davisville Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040

  • NORTHEAST FAMILY YMCA, 11088 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154

  • PHOENIXVILLE YMCA, 400 E Pothouse Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460


Hospitals like CHOP help workers cover 20% of that cost, which can be as low as $30 a day for an elementary school-aged child, but Elliott says the program is not about making a profit.

"Really, this is not about cost," he said. "It's about our duty to provide the service when it's needed most."

The kids get daily structured activities in an environment that also pays close attention to health.

Every person who enters the building is screened for coronavirus symptoms, answering questions about their travel and having their temperature taken before being allowed in. Crews have also done a deep cleaning of the building.

"Everything is fogged, scrubbed and deep cleaned," said Elliott.

For parents who are working so hard during the pandemic, this provides peace of mind.

"This is amazing that they have this program for healthcare workers," said Keeton.

The YMCA plans to keep the program going as healthcare workers continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are there for the folks as long as they need us," said Elliott.

If you'd like to donate to help support the program, or if you are an essential worker who needs childcare, click here.

You can also call the YMCA at 215-220-9199.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcoronaviruschild care
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump wants US 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'
Bon Jovi seeks help writing song about coronavirus outbreak
Philly's stay at home now in effect; 77 new cases reported
Delaware told to stay home, 91 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
851 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Pa.
Philly's stay at home now in effect; 77 new cases reported
Trump wants US 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'
Grocery shopping tips after workers test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
LIST: COVID-19 testing sites around Delaware Valley
Show More
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Delaware told to stay home, 91 COVID-19 cases
Woman stabbed at Suburban Station in Center City: SEPTA
NJ freezes nearly $1B in state spending because of COVID-19
Possible quarantine site at Center City hotel: Sources
More TOP STORIES News