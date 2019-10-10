Family & Parenting

'I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.' 3-year-old recites positive message during walk to school

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything."

That positive phrase is inspiring millions after a video of 3-year-old Ayaan saying that to himself was posted online.

The young boy's mother said she and her husband taught Ayaan that phrase a year ago. They have constantly told Ayaan that he can do anything he puts his mind to.

Then, while walking to school, his mother heard him saying that phrase over and over to himself.

She said she was so proud of him, and she knows for a fact that he can do anything!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggood news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown
Opening statements set to begin in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment: Officials
Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philly DA spokeswoman
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
WATCH: Carter Hart makes epic save in 1st shutout
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny breaks, mainly dry today
Soccer coach accused of soliciting explicit images from players
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Detectives stumble upon possible suspect in jogger assault
Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Oxford Circle: Police
More TOP STORIES News