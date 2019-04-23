Famous face of 'anti-drunk driving campaign' dies at 40

A woman whose face became synonymous with the dangers of drinking and driving has died.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission tweeted Monday that Jacqui Saburido, 40, has died in Guatemala.



Jacqui is remembered as the "face of anti-drunk driving'" after being involved in a fatal car crash with 18-year-old Reggie Stephey in 1999 that killed two of her close friends.

According to the Faces of Drunk Driving website, Stephey was less than a mile away from his driveway when he drifted across the center stripe and hit the car Jacqui was in head on.

Jacqui's friend died immediately, as well as an additional passenger who was sitting in the backseat.

Jacqui suffered third-degree burns over 60 percent of her body when the car caught fire, making her hardly recognizable.

Stephey was convicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in the state penitentiary. He was released in 2008.

At one of her many press conferences, Jacqui valiantly said, "Even if it means sitting here in front of a camera with no ears, no nose, no eyebrows, no hair, I'll do this a thousand times if it will help someone make a wise decision."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonu.s. & worlddwi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News