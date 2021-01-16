Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter before the public release of a criminal complaint and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and so far have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Gionet posted video that showed Trump supporters in "Make America Great Again" and "God Bless Trump" hats milling around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who calmly asked them to leave the premises. The Trump supporters talked among themselves, laughed, and told the officers and each other: "This is only the beginning."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riotarrestus capitolpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
No sense of smell, family with COVID-19 couldn't detect house fire
Family and friends remember Temple grad killed while walking dog
Brother-sister duo making history with Villanova Basketball
Watch live: Biden introduces science team
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
Flyers: Couturier out two weeks, Konecny records hat trick
Show More
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Indoor dining resumes in Philadelphia with limited capacity
More TOP STORIES News