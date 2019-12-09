'Fascist': Frank Rizzo statue targeted by vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Frank Rizzo statue has been vandalized again.

The Action Cam was on the scene as the word "Fascist" was written in white along the jacket section of the statue on Sunday night. A sticker was also placed on the head of the statue.

Philadelphia police have no reports of the vandalism, so it's not clear when it could have happened.

Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?

It's not the first the controversial statue has been hit by vandals.

In recent years, eggs have been thrown at the state and a man was also accused of spray-painting the words "black power."

The statue stands outside of the Municipal Building in Center City.



Frank Rizzo served as Philadelphia's mayor from 1972 to 1980 and his critics argue that he led a corrupt police department that alienated minorities. Supporters see him as a native everyman who spoke his mind
