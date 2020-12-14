Fashion District focused on holiday gifting, safe shopping and Santa

FYI Philly

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Fashion District is back for its second holiday shopping season featuring the light show at the center of the Market East Mall and stores featuring gift ideas for loved ones this season.

With a collection of shops featuring everything from top of the line fashion to locally made works of art, you can find something on your holiday list.

There are also visits with Santa available with a reservation.

The mall is focused on CDC guidleines for shopping, limiting numbers in stores and requiring masks. If you don't want to visit they also offer a personal shopper or their small surprises gift packs.

