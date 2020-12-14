PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Fashion District is back for its second holiday shopping season featuring the light show at the center of the Market East Mall and stores featuring gift ideas for loved ones this season.
With a collection of shops featuring everything from top of the line fashion to locally made works of art, you can find something on your holiday list.
There are also visits with Santa available with a reservation.
The mall is focused on CDC guidleines for shopping, limiting numbers in stores and requiring masks. If you don't want to visit they also offer a personal shopper or their small surprises gift packs.
Fashion District | Facebook | Instagram
9th & Market Streets, Philadelphia, PA
Fason De Viv | Facebook | Instagram
Tiffany's Bakery | Facebook | Instagram
Rec Philly | Facebook | Instagram
SMALL Surprises Personal Shopping
Fashion District focused on holiday gifting, safe shopping and Santa
There are also visits with Santa available with a reservation.
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News