16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards

16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

A Minnesota teenager played a winning hand with a creative design.

Sixteen-year-old Staci Jo Sundblad made a dress entirely out of playing cards.

It took more than 2,000 cards to create the dress, or about 40 decks.

Staci says she had used 5,000 staples to hold it all together.

It took close to 50 hours to complete the final design.

Staci says she went to Goodwill to get many of her cards.

The design earned Staci first place in a design competition.

She plans to wear the dress for Halloween.

