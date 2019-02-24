This year, Lady Gaga's red carpet style has ranged from big and bold to sleek and sophisticated. She often chose to make a statement through silhouettes rather than through bold color.At the Golden Globes, though, she wore a pale blue Valentino gown and colored her hair to match. She also went with a large Valentino cotton candy-colored gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "A Star is Born." Otherwise, we've seen a very sleek Gaga, though always with a dramatic detail.The Calvin Klein gown she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards had a dramatic train, and her white Louis Vuitton gown at the Oscars luncheon had dramatic sleeves. We saw another white gown at the SAG Awards, this one by Dior, with a sky-high slit to show off her legs.She went sleek and sparkly to the Grammys in a silver sleeveless Celine dress. At the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star is Born," she was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a silver lace Givenchy with an incredible cape.