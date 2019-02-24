OSCARS

A look back at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet fashion choices this awards season

From premiere night to the Oscars, Lady Gaga has stunned on the red carpet this awards season. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

LOS ANGELES --
This year, Lady Gaga's red carpet style has ranged from big and bold to sleek and sophisticated. She often chose to make a statement through silhouettes rather than through bold color.

At the Golden Globes, though, she wore a pale blue Valentino gown and colored her hair to match. She also went with a large Valentino cotton candy-colored gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "A Star is Born." Otherwise, we've seen a very sleek Gaga, though always with a dramatic detail.

The Calvin Klein gown she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards had a dramatic train, and her white Louis Vuitton gown at the Oscars luncheon had dramatic sleeves. We saw another white gown at the SAG Awards, this one by Dior, with a sky-high slit to show off her legs.

She went sleek and sparkly to the Grammys in a silver sleeveless Celine dress. At the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star is Born," she was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a silver lace Givenchy with an incredible cape.

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
