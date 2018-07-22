Adidas to use only recycled plastics by year 2024

Adidas is going green.
The sportswear company says it's planning to use only recycled plastics by the year 2024.
Adidas has announced that it will eliminate the use of so-called "virgin" plastic, including polyester.
That includes the use of those plastics in its offices, retail outlets, warehouses and distribution centers.
The global use of plastic has increased 20-fold over the past 50 years.
Just 14-percent is collected for recycling.
