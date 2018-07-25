STYLE & FASHION

VIDEO: Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair

EMBED </>More Videos

BIG HAIR: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Big Talkers at 4:30 p.m. on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

She was born with it, baby.

At just six months old, this infant from Japan is mesmerizing Instagram with her #hairgoals --- her thick, gorgeous, voluminous and yes...full head of hair.

Her Instagram account is called "Baby Chanco." It's her mom's ode to her little girl's amazing coif.

The account is called "hair diary" -- documenting the little cutie's hair milestones.

Photos show the accessories (a bow's dream) to the way it shines and sways in the wind.

Right now, she has 120,000 followers, which is growing at the rate of her hair.

The baby gets haircuts, which her mom calls "thinning out" to lighten it up a bit.

One of the most liked photos shows baby Chanco in a baby carrier, but all you can see is her hair!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbig talkersbabyhairhair stylinginstagramhairstyles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Adidas to use only recycled plastics by year 2024
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Heavy Downpours Today and Tonight
Hersheypark to be closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Weather dampens plans at the Jersey Shore
Search continues for suspect in theft, assault at Darby library
NJ woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard
Hundreds of gallons of gas stolen in Wilmington
Police: Suspect sought for bank robbery in Collingswood
Reigning Super Bowl champs report to training camp
Show More
VIDEO: Brazen thieves load stolen ATM onto truck, drive away
Family mourns Montco man killed in hit-and-run; driver sought
SUV crashes on I-495 South in New Castle
$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M
Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport
More News