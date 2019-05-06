Style & Fashion

Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

Billy Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else."

NEW YORK -- All eyes were on actor Billy Porter at the Met Gala as he was carried onto the carpet by shirtless men in gold pants as he lay on top of a black throne. Porter's was decked out as an Egyptian-esque sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece by the design duo the Blonds.

Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else." It took him five hours to get ready.

He also commanded attention earlier this year on the Oscars red carpet, where he stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


PHOTOS: Fashion at the 2019 Met Gala



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew york citycelebrityentertainmentsocietymetropolitan museum of art
RELATED
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Lady Gaga changes outfits 3 times on Met Gala red carpet: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident
Upper Darby athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Investigators seek person who painted swastikas along park trail
Show More
Upper Darby school board to vote on controversial measure
4 suspects wanted for robbery at Macy's in Dover
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
More TOP STORIES News