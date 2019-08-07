Blogger goes viral for posting 'clothes my boyfriend hates' series on Instagram

A blogger is gaining popularity on Instagram after putting a spin on her boyfriend's snarky comments.Olivia Jackson's page is called "Clothes My Boyfriend Hates".The 24-year-old poses in on-trend street-fashion: like a rainbow wrap dress paired with white sneakers, or a pair of fun strappy multicolor tassel sandals, or even a classic black and white polka-dot jumper with silver Birkenstocks.She says the blog is to remind women to dress for themselves, not to impress anyone else.Her boyfriend is very supportive and gets a good laugh out of the name.