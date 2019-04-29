Style & Fashion

Celebrating zipper fashion on National Zipper Day

April 29th is National Zipper Day.

We may not think about zippers very much, but today we are going to celebrate the best in zipper fashion.

You can never have too many zippers, right? That's why one dress is made, not from fabric, but from 120 metal zippers.

It's convertible clothing allowing you to change your entire look on the fly.

Speaking of flies, why restrict zippers just to the fly of your jeans.

Levis partnered with a french company to bring a pair of $2,000 jeans with zippers in some interesting areas.

They are sold out everywhere.

And how about a jumpsuit with a head to toe zipper, allowing you to tune out the entire world.

Finally, the ultimate in zipper fashion -- the giant zipper puffer coat, or whatever you'd like to call it.

Fun fact: A zipper was once known as a clasp locker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionclothingbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News