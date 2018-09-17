The controversial sweatshirt that instantly sparked viral outrage has officially been pulled from production.The top reads, "Being fat is not beautiful, it's an excuse."The retailer, clothing site Revolve, took down the listing moments after it started selling.The reaction was swift with people calling the clothing "toxic" and "fat-phobic."The company behind it, LPA, initially said it was released without context and that the quote was intended to expose the ugly side of trolling and cyberbullying. It also said that some of the proceeds were going to charity.Now, after pressure to pull the shirt altogether, LPA announced it was doing just that.It was part of a whole collection of sweatshirts highlighting real, cruel comments made by online trolls to five influential models and actresses.LPA apologized, admitting the intention was lost. The company will still be donating to a charity for young girls.