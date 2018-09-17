STYLE & FASHION

Controversial 'being fat is not beautiful' sweatshirt pulled after public outrcry

EMBED </>More Videos

Sweatshirt pulled: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Big Talkers at 4:30 p.m. on Action News on September 17, 2018.

The controversial sweatshirt that instantly sparked viral outrage has officially been pulled from production.

The top reads, "Being fat is not beautiful, it's an excuse."

The retailer, clothing site Revolve, took down the listing moments after it started selling.

The reaction was swift with people calling the clothing "toxic" and "fat-phobic."

The company behind it, LPA, initially said it was released without context and that the quote was intended to expose the ugly side of trolling and cyberbullying. It also said that some of the proceeds were going to charity.

Now, after pressure to pull the shirt altogether, LPA announced it was doing just that.

It was part of a whole collection of sweatshirts highlighting real, cruel comments made by online trolls to five influential models and actresses.

LPA apologized, admitting the intention was lost. The company will still be donating to a charity for young girls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbig talkersweightclothing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Ziploc launches fashion line ready to keep you as fresh as your leftovers
Study: Women's pants pockets are too small compared to men's
Latest women's fashion trends to upgrade your look | Entertainment Now
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Police: Son killed father in Yeadon, dumped body in Gladwyne
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
Carson Wentz to be starting quarterback for Week 3 game
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Murder trial starts for man charged in radio host's slaying
AccuWeather: Remnant Rain from Florence Moving In
Show More
Bill Cosby's wife wants ethics board to investigate judge
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
21 hurt in massive fire at Brooklyn parking garage
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
More News