STYLE & FASHION

Cool for summer or fashion flop? Nike introduces fanny pack slides

EMBED </>More Videos

Would you wear these?

We've seen the fanny pack make a strong resurgence with celebrities from Beyoncé to Matthew McConaughey rocking the retro accessory.

But soon fans of fanny packs could be clad in the bag from their waist down to their toes, thanks to Nike.

The brand has introduced the Benassi fanny pack slides, just in time for summer.

The sandal features a small zippered pouch, allowing you to carry small items on your foot.

Of course, it wouldn't be Nike without the signature check mark, so that's on the slide, too.
The slide comes in three different colors and it's expected to arrive soon.

Nike has not yet announced the price.

We'll see if shoe lovers respond or consider it a fanny pack faux pas.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionnikeshoes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Study: Women's pants pockets are too small compared to men's
Latest women's fashion trends to upgrade your look | Entertainment Now
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
Apps that help you get that designer look for less
Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News