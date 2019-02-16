STYLE & FASHION

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson sat down with fashion designer B Michael as he creating Oscar gowns for actress Cicely Tyson.

By
NEW YORK --
Designer B Michael has spent weeks and poured his heart into creating the masterpiece actress Cicely Tyson wore while accepting an Honorary Oscar in November.

B said he was overcome with emotion seeing the 94-year-old in the magnificent gown.

"For such a moment and when you've seen so much, you're like, this cannot just be another pretty dress," said B, "It's one of a kind."

B Michael has dressed countless celebrities for endless events. The designer's unique sense of fashion is unmatched.

B and Tyson have been friends for years. B Considers Tyson his "magical soul mate."

"I trust him explicitly," said Tyson. "He put that dress on, and I never took it off, I wore it to every single party that was given in my honor for the Oscars, that dress was unbelievable."

The highly acclaimed designer has become the go-to person for countless celebrities but is determined to step out of his comfort zone. Tyson even wore a hat he designed to Aretha Franklin's funeral.

"The hat had gone viral, sitting in the church, we had no clue," said B.

B is now busy working on dress number two for Tyson for the Oscars on February 24th.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmoviesOscarsacademy awardsfashionentertainmentNew YorkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
Designers make a 'statement' at Paris Fashion Week runway show
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Japanese company selling giant 'Backpacker's Closet'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Car slams into auto repair shop in Mayfair
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Show More
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
More News