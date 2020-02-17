fashion

Disney Princess-inspired wedding dresses to be released in 2020

Allure Bridals will release its new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring.

Have you ever dreamed of walking down the aisle dressed in a gown inspired by a Disney Princess? You soon can.

Allure Bridals will release their new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring. The collection features 16 gowns inspired by your favorite princesses, including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana and more.



The collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the country, including at Kleinfeld Bridal. The cost of the dresses in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection ranges from $1,200 to $2,500.

A platinum collection will also be released this year. Prices for those dresses range from $3,500 to $10,000.

The gowns will be unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionwedding dressdisneyfashionwedding
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens flourish at Oscar after-party
Big men take the runway at NY Fashion Week
The Real Meaning Behind Beautifully Strung Waist Beads
Custom Hat Maker Keeps Dying Art Alive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex therapist Amie Harwick dies; former boyfriend arrested
10-year-old boy reported missing from New Castle County
Crash halts traffic on westbound I-76
Narberth teen advances on 'Idol' with original song
Del. school board president resigns after controversial comments
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Spotty Showers Tuesday
Bensalem hotel explosion leaves 2 injured
Show More
Ben Franklin High School campus to reopen following asbestos remediation
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
Slain Philly police officer remembered 11 years later
Four 15-year-olds shot in Del. this year, including 2 fatally
More TOP STORIES News