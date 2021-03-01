FYI Philly

D'Iyanu, Style by Blain put fashion forward

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voltaire Blain has been called Chestnut Hill's best-dressed man.

He loves the compliment but his passion is to make others more fashionable.

His shop, Style by Blain, features some of the top shoes for men. He also has a collection for women but he considers the store a "guy's club."

He carries Aldens, what he considers the best shoe in the world, and partners with the brand to customize exclusive styles that are only available at his store.

Gaziano and Girling are an investment in style and Paraboot is another brand he carries. A partnership with tailor Thomas Tillman has turned the shop into a head-to-toe stop for style. Thomas specializes in made-to-measure and bespoke tailoring.

D'Iyanu is building a fashion brand in Norristown, Pa. Addie Elabor and her brother Dara Ajayi have created a brand focused on their African roots.

The family came to the U.S. from Nigeria when Addie was 6. She created D'Iyanu in 2014 as a women's-only brand and qucikly expanded to include selections for men and children.

During the pandemic they moved into loungewear and hope to eventually include home goods. The brand is meant to blend style and culture using traditional African prints in modern fashion.



D'Iyanu | Facebook | Instagram
910 East Main Street, Suite 202, Norristown, PA 19401

Style by Blain | Facebook | Instagram
8433 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Thomas Tillman Bespoke | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionphiladelphiafyi phillyblack history monthblack owned businessbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Watch the Feb. 27th episode of FYI Philly | A celebration of Black-owned businesses
The 3 sisters behind Allen's on First, Coatesville's staple for soul food and now pizza
Freedom Apothecary, Gold and Water Co. and Mt. Airy Candle Co. specialize in self-care
This BBQ Sauce is spicing up grocery shelves, recipes around the city
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHOP doctor working with former NICU patient 25 years later
Date announced for return of some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students
Pa. lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits
All eyes on Philly after some restrictions eased in rest of Pa.
Police ID 3 suspects wanted in attack on pizzeria owner
FEMA prepares for vaccination clinic at Convention Center
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Show More
Garces Foundation helps woman who lost job during pandemic
DA: 4 arrested for series of retaliatory shootings in West, Southwest Philly
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Black clergy in Delaware push to get community vaccinated
DA: Montco police officer justified in shooting, killing man with sword
More TOP STORIES News