Footwear company debuts avocado toast shoes

Footwear company debuts avocado toast shoes.

One of the most popular healthy breakfast treats is now a shoe.

Saucony Footwear Company has released the exclusive Avocado Toast Shadow 6000.

It features toasted leather with smashed avocado textured suede.

The shoe's collar is lined with a red pepper flake design.

The shoes cost $130 a pair.

They are very popular, several of the sizes have already sold out of stock.

