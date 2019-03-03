Footwear company debuts avocado toast shoes

One of the most popular healthy breakfast treats is now a shoe.
Saucony Footwear Company has released the exclusive Avocado Toast Shadow 6000.
It features toasted leather with smashed avocado textured suede.
The shoe's collar is lined with a red pepper flake design.
The shoes cost $130 a pair.
They are very popular, several of the sizes have already sold out of stock.
