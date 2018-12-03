GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.

Even as he is carried to his final resting place, his socks will carry special meaning.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted, "The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard."



His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

But that wasn't the first time Bush used his footwear to make a statement. From sports teams to superheros, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.

Even the Houston Texans cheerleaders got in on the act to honor Bush 41.

