Style & Fashion

Gigi Hadid Chanel showdown: Super model escorts runway crasher off Paris catwalk

PARIS -- A French comedian crashed the Chanel runway show at Paris Fashion Week - but Gigi Hadid put a stop to her high fashion prank.

Marie Benoliel, known as Marie S'Infiltre, jumped into the final procession of models along the catwalk on Tuesday.

She was dressed in a wide brimmed black hat and a tweed black and white suit that looked to be Chanel-inspired. S'Infiltre marched down the runway, seemingly hoping to fit right in with the others.

She turned back and looked as though she would try and take another pass down the main aisle, when she was blocked by real model Gigi Hadid. As the prankster tried to pass the seasoned pro, Hadid stopped her in her tracks and escorted her off the runway.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the comedian had previously crashed another Paris fashion show earlier this week.

There was no word on the repercussions for the woman, although from the happy look on her face, she checked an item off her bucket list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityparisfashion showprank
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
Show More
Police confirm at least 3 cases of child luring in Delco
Man charged after 6-year-old son dies during attempted exorcism
AccuWeather: Records to be demolished Wednesday
Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Fire ravages Chester County home
More TOP STORIES News