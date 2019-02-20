Glitz, glamour and food of Oscars weekend

Men's and Women's fashion at Boyd's
Chris Sowers takes us inside the renovated Boyds store downtown and finds out how the 4th generation family business has evolved through the years.
Boyds | Facebook
1818 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sequins and Shimmer Trend
If you're looking to dazzle your date for Valentine's or any time, sequins and shim-mer are back in a big way. Karen Rogers hit up a former celebrity stylist for tips on how to rock the look.
Shop Sixty Five | Facebook
128 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-239-5488
Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. And there's more than 80 participating restaurants.
Restarant week participants: Info
March 3-8, 2019
American Cut | Facebook
At Oceans Resort Casino
500 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Council Oak Fish | Facebook
At Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Veracruz | Facebook
At Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
777 Harrah's Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Heirloom welcomes GIANT
Giant Food Store open the first Heirloom Market in Philadelphia
GIANT Heirloom Market
2303 Bainbridge St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-875-8305
Localish Worth the Wait: Tacconelli's
The Original Tacconelli's Pizzeria
2604 E. Somerset Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-425-4983
Making it in Philly: Historical dream
Historical Dream | Facebook
267-551-1969
Bella Turka
113 . 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-8733
Making it in Philly: Franny Lou's
In honor of Black History Month, 6ABC's Melissa Magee pays a visit to Franny Lou's Porch - a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.
Franny Lou's
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
2019 Philly Flower Show Preview
At this year's Philadelphia Flower Show, the education exhibits are taking center stage as part of a new Home Gardener's Hub. Alicia Vitarelli explores the Herban Apothecary exhibit being planned by the University of Delaware.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: Power of Flowers | March 2-10
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gardener's Studio | Floral Design Workshops, Demonstrations & Potting Parties | Flower Show Map
Preview Party: Friday, March 1
FTD World Cup: March 1-3
FYI Loves the Arts Roundup
The Arden Theatre is paying tribute to the legendary African-American playwright August Wilson with two new productions.
Arden Theatre | Facebook
Gem of the Ocean | Feb. 27-March 31
How I Learned What I Learned | March 7-April 14
40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1122
Shelter Me
Sword swallowers, carnival games, and a chance to win Sundance Tickets. It's all happening at the 22nd Annual Furball with Morris Animal Refuge. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds benefit the rescue directly.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
