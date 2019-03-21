Style & Fashion

Gucci releases vintage sports style 'filthy' looking sneakers

EMBED <>More Videos

Gucci just released a new pair of 'filthy' kicks inspired by a vintage sports style from the 70's.

How much would you pay for a pair of 'filthy' sneakers, with a designer label?

Well, Gucci just released a new pair of kicks that'll put you back $900 or more.

The shoes are inspired by a vintage sports style from the 1970s, designed with a "distressed" look.

There's shabby chic for men and women, with some styles costing more than $12,000.

Gucci even tells you how to clean actual dirt off the shoes, so you won't damage the fake filth.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionchicagofashion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38M Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38M
Man killed in Germantown bar robbery
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Stray bullets from double shooting in SW Philly strike nearby homes
Show More
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Out of this world: Pink and her family visit NASA
Car bursts into flames in Montco parking lot
Donut Burger among new food options at Phillies game
More TOP STORIES News