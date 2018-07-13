U.S. & WORLD

High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing

EMBED </>More Videos

High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Crocs are apparently having a major fashion moment.

The rubber waterproof clogs have been getting a few reinventions, and this time they are headed to new heights.

For those of us who prefer a little lift, we present the high heeled croc.

Called the Cyprus V heel, they consider the shoe a casual and comfy heel-wedge hybrid.

Still waterproof, still rubber -- still Crocs.

They are priced at $53, though some pairs are already surging on Amazon.

The invention comes on the heels of the socks with Crocs, which really took off.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionu.s. & worldshoesbig talkersviral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
STYLE & FASHION
Latest women's fashion trends to upgrade your look | Entertainment Now
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
Apps that help you get that designer look for less
Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News