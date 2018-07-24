STYLE & FASHION

Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump left the brand in April 2017 to become a staffer in the White House of her father, President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP Images)

Ivanka Trump's namesake fashion brand is closing immediately and all its employees are being laid off, according to multiple media outlets.

Trump left the brand in April 2017 to become a staffer in the White House of her father, President Donald Trump.

In a statement Trump said: "When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

She continued: "I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."

Abigail Klem, President of the Ivanka Trump brand, said: "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we've developed for our customers. Our platform has become an indispensable resource for our loyal community of women. We've seen strong sales since the brand's inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business."

"I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism. From the initial launch of the brand in 2014 to the recent expansion of direct-to-consumer capabilities on our website, I am thankful to the team for the great work they have done and to our outstanding partners who so diligently executed our brand vision."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbusinessivanka trumpPresident Donald Trumppolitics
STYLE & FASHION
Adidas to use only recycled plastics by year 2024
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Trader Joe's employee killed by police gunfire during LA standoff
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Delco
Archdiocese announces plan to move sacred remains
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Report: Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down
Show More
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series
Police: Man caught on video robbing wireless store in Philly
More News