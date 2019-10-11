Style & Fashion

'Jesus shoes' with holy water in soles sell out in minutes

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A shoe company says you can literally walk on water in their sneakers - and they aren't technically wrong.

They are called "Jesus shoes" and for a cool $1,400 and some change, you can get the experience of following in Christ's footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River blessed by a priest injected into the soles.



A Brooklyn-based design company called MSCHF bought less than 24 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97's for the "Collab Culture" venture.

In addition to the holy water, the white kicks feature a miniature Crucifix, Frankincense-scented insoles and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.



The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes were released on Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.

On the company's website, MSCHF says more will be available on October 22nd and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
