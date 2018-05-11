ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle's royal slippers: Birdies creates custom shoes for the bride's big day

EMBED </>More Videos

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just over a week away. A San Francisco-based company has created a pair of slippers for the bride and ABC7 News got to see what they look like. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO --
With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just over a week away, one San Francisco-based company has sent the bride custom slippers for her big day.

From San Francisco to Kensington Palace, Birdies are making quite the royal splash.

EMBED More News Videos

From the puffy sleeves of Princess Diana's dress to Kate Middleton's elegant satin and lace gown, here's a look at what several brides wore during their royal weddings.



"We really believe that we're creating a new category in footwear," said Birdies co-founder Bianca Gates.

Gates and Marisa Sharkey are friends-turned-co-founders who started the company to solve a personal problem.

"Our business idea really happened over a text message," said Sharkey.

"Why can't I find something fashionable and comfortable for the entertaining space of my house," continued Gates.

Soon after launching, the duo gifted a pair of Birdies to actress Meghan Markle, who shared pictures of them on her Instagram account.



"Then there was speculation that she was dating Prince Harry and I was like, wow, wouldn't it be great if like one day she becomes a princess," said Gates.

"Then on Cyber Monday last year, in November, they announced their engagement and you could only imagine what the combination of announcing their engagement and cyber Monday did for our business. It was like unbelievable," Gates continued.

The co-founders then decided to create one-of-a-kind bridal slippers for one of their favorite fans.

"We used kind of a very pretty duchess ivory satin, a pom which is ornamental but not super crazy or very blingy or anything like that, and then, just to give it a little bit of a twist and make it feel more royal and more bridal, we added the pearls around the edge," explained Sharkey.

Markle's slippers have already been shipped. Only one other replica pair exists, though Birdies is selling a similar style in three other colors.

"We're envisioning her in this beautiful ballroom as she's getting all dolled up in a robe, that she has something comfortable and warm to wear on her feet that are fun and fabulous, that gets her excited about walking down the aisle and marrying her prince," said Gates.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsclothingu.s. & worldMeghan Markleprince harrybuzzworthyweddingweddingsSan Francisco
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Prince Harry's exes spotted at Royal Wedding
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
Study: Women's pants pockets are too small compared to men's
Latest women's fashion trends to upgrade your look | Entertainment Now
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
Apps that help you get that designer look for less
Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News