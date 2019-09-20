Style & Fashion

New controversial Halloween costumes that will turn heads this year

Halloween is approaching and if you're an adult and looking for a real head-turning costume, here are some options.

One new costume featured by Yandy is a childhood icon and everyone's favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers.

It comes with a gray wig, cropped sweater, Daniel Tiger and King Friday puppets.

Other Yandy featured costumes include a Bob Ross costume, a Meghan Markle costume with a short wedding dress and a Deal or No Deal briefcase and last, a plant based burger dress costume.
