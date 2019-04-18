plastic bottles

Ralph Lauren now selling $90 Earth Polo made from plastic bottles

NEW YORK -- Polo Ralph Lauren just launched a new version of its iconic polo shirt, only this one is made from plastic bottles.

The company says The Earth Polo is made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water. It takes about 12 bottles to make each polo.

The shirts sell for about about $90. They are produced in partnership with First Mile. The organization collects the bottles, turns them into yarn and, ultimately, fabric.

David Lauren, the youngest son of the company's founder and its chief innovation officer, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement that the new shirt is part of a broader strategy of fresh environmental goals throughout the manufacturing process.

"Every day we're learning about what's happened with global warming and what's happening all around the world, and our employees and our customers are really feeling that it's time to step up and make a difference," Lauren said.

The shirts are available for men and women at RalphLauren.com and in stores around the word.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionrecyclingenvironmentgreenwaterfashionplastic bottlesglobal warmingrecycled wateru.s. & worldshoppingplasticralph lauren
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLASTIC BOTTLES
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
400M pieces of trash found on beaches of remote tropical islands
Proposed bill would ban complimentary hotel shampoo bottles
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News