Rapper will.i.am is selling a smart face mask for $299 -- check it out

The XUPERMASK has fans, air filters, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, noise canceling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and an earbud-docking system.
"In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle," said will.i.am in a press release.
The XUPERMASK will be sold online starting on Thursday, April 8.
The FDA has not approved the high-tech mask, but it has authorized the mask for emergency use.
Another designer who helped create the XUPERMASK is Jose Fernandez. He previously helped design Elon Musk's SpaceX suits.