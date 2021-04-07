technology

Rapper will.i.am is selling a smart face mask for $299 -- check it out

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out will.i.am's $299 smart face mask

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper will.i.am has partnered with Honeywell to design a $299 smart face mask.

The XUPERMASK has fans, air filters, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, noise canceling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and an earbud-docking system.

"In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle," said will.i.am in a press release.

The XUPERMASK will be sold online starting on Thursday, April 8.

The FDA has not approved the high-tech mask, but it has authorized the mask for emergency use.

Another designer who helped create the XUPERMASK is Jose Fernandez. He previously helped design Elon Musk's SpaceX suits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityface maskrappercoronavirustechnologyretailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
SCOTUS sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
'No brotherly love here:' Victim's parents speak out on Philly violence
Phillies giving fans a treat during red-hot start to season
State rep. wants to ban transgender students from women's sports
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
Show More
NJ officer accused of having sexual relationship with juvenile
Firefighters rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montco
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
Stray bullet hits tourist near Times Square in New York City
More TOP STORIES News