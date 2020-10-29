Style & Fashion

Reebok releasing 'Ghostbusters' sneakers on Halloween night

Reebok is making sure you're ready to bust ghosts from head to toe.

They are releasing some new "Ghostbusters" inspired sneakers.

The collection includes two pairs of sneakers dubbed "ghost smashers" and "classic leather."


The classic leather shoes sell for $100.

The ghost smashers are $150 and come with their own mini proton packs.

Reebok's Ghostbusters collection also includes several shirts and jumpsuits like the ones worn in the classic movies.

The sci-fi line is being released appropriately on Halloween night.

RELATED: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan's' Halloween show airs Friday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionhalloweenghostbusterssneakers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van loaded with explosives found in Philadelphia
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Rain Today with Localized Flooding
Zeta barrels through Philly region after battering storm-weary coast
Looters hit businesses along City Avenue
Philly boarded up as city sets curfew to quell violence
Man stabbed to death in Kensington
Local clergy reaching out to youth in hopes of defusing violence
Show More
3 dead after stabbings in suspected terror attack at French church
Justices deny fast, new look at Pa. ballot deadline
Philadelphia pharmacy reopens despite looting
Philly small business owners clean up after looting
Psychiatrist cares for the caretakers at Abington Hospital
More TOP STORIES News