Retailer offers 2 models for different body types in catalog

If you've ever browsed through a catalog or clicked through some items online and thought, "I wonder how that would look on me," one company is doing something that may seem basic, but that Twitter is calling groundbreaking.

The company is now showing customers what the same outfit looks like on two different body types.

The fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing teamed up with Hailey Baldwin for a campaign that features two models of different sizes wearing either the same or a similar look.

Many people have been praising PLT for keeping it real and urging other companies to take note.

The line comes in sizes 2-28 and they say inclusiveness and individuality are important to them.

