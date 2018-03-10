STYLE & FASHION

Retro Mickey Mouse meets high fashion in Disney-Opening Ceremony collaboration

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland held its first fashion show in decades to showcase its Mickey Mouse-inspired collaboration with Los Angeles design house Opening Ceremony. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Disney)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Mickey Mouse lovers, your next obsession has arrived: Opening Ceremony's Mickey-inspired fashion line.

To celebrate Mickey's heritage, personality and status as a cultural icon -- not to mention his 90th anniversary -- designers went into Disney's archives for inspiration from Mickey merchandise of yesteryear. The collection is based largely on the first set of consumer products that featured Mickey.

"His style really stands the test of time because he is iconic and he's as classic as classic can be," said Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon, who added that he's among Mickey's biggest fans. "To have this original style for 90 years, you have to be timeless."



Earlier this week, Disneyland held its first fashion show in decades to debut the retro Mickey-inspired line, which is now available for purchase directly from Opening Ceremony and on ShopDisney.com. There are currently hoodies, jackets, T-shirts and sweatpants in stock.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmickey mousedisneydisneylandfashion show
STYLE & FASHION
Study: Women's pants pockets are too small compared to men's
Latest women's fashion trends to upgrade your look | Entertainment Now
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
Apps that help you get that designer look for less
Vans reveals Van Gogh inspired shoes and clothing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News