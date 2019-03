Sequins and shimmer is the look for Valentine's Day

Sequins & Shimmer Trend

If you're looking to dazzle your date for Valentine's Day or any time, sequins and shimmer are back in a big way. Karen Rogers hit up a former celebrity stylist for tips on how to rock the look.128 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-239-5488----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.