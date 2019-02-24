OSCARS

Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

Look back at some of Glenn Close's most memorable looks from this awards season.

LOS ANGELES --
Glenn Close has nailed her signature style, a strong statement suit, throughout awards season this year.

She proved a suit is far from boring, often choosing a bold pattern or an unexpected color or fabric to stand out. Close wore a hot pink Alexander McQueen suit to the London premiere of "The Wife" and a pale lavender McQueen suit at the Oscar luncheon in Beverly Hills.

At the SAG Awards, her custom white Ralph Lauren suit was the epitome of strength and elegance.

Her most talked-about accessory, though, was her dog, who made an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentOscarsacademy awardscelebrityred carpet fashionhollywoodmercedes-benz usa oscars fashion
OSCARS
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
Show More
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
More News