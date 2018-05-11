Strange or stylish? Fashion Nova offers up lace-up jeans

It seems as though the fashion world is experiencing a pants apocalypse as of lately.
The latest fashion trend? Lace-up jeans.
A company called Fashion Nova is selling the jeans that are mostly laces, mostly skin and sort of denim.
The pants run for about 50 dollars, and they're officially called "Wild Thang Lace Up Pants."
Don't worry though, there is a full back to the pants.
