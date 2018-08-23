STYLE & FASHION

Study: Women's pants pockets are too small compared to men's

Study: Women's pants pockets are too small - Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30pm on August 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new study is proving something so many ladies already know: women's pockets are way too small.

The journalists at The Pudding recently measured the pockets on 20 popular jeans brands, both men's and women's.

They found, on average, women's front pockets are 48 percent shorter and 6 and a half percent more narrow, than men's.

The report, which was released in an interactive visual essay, allows you to place a variety of common items inside virtual pockets.

When put to the test, only 20 percent of women's front pockets could hold a Samsung Galaxy, compared to 95 percent of men's.

Only 5 percent of percent of pockets could fit a woman's hand, past the knuckle, while 100 percent of pockets could accommodate a man's hand.

The authors of the study said don't even get them started on those fake front pockets, found in many women's pants.

Their hope? One day, their report will lead to pocket equality.

To see how specific brands measure up, CLICK HERE.

